STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Performing last rites of a 2-year-old was heartbreaking’

The child, who had blood cancer, tested positive for Covid-19, and passed away early  on Monday.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “You know what is truly heart-wrenching? Carrying a 2-year-old for cremation without breaking down,” said Jamshed Rahman, a member of Mercy Angels. The group gives dignified send-offs to Covid victims as per their religion.

The child, who had blood cancer, tested positive for Covid-19, and passed away early  on Monday.
Jamshed Rahman said that the parents of the child are from West Bengal. They had come down to Bengaluru in December 2019 for the treatment of their baby girl who was diagnosed with blood cancer. The child was being treated at St John’s Hospital, but tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, and didn’t survive.

Rahman said, “The baby passed away in the wee hours of Monday. I and two other volunteers Razzak and Salam, were informed in the afternoon. When we went to take the child’s body, the parents were in a state of shock. It was difficult for us too. It was the first time we held a body of such a small Covid patient;  majority of the victims are above 50 years of age.”

The volunteers reached the Kudlu crematorium around 5 pm and performed the last rites. “It was definitely the most heart-breaking cremation. We just couldn’t do it but we had to. My own child is a two-year-old girl. It is a challenge not to break down in such situations. After the cremation, we went and sat in the ambulance for one hour — there was silence. All the three of us knew — that each one of us was thinking about the baby.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp