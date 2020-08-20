STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14k-plus from Karnataka appear for Comed-K

Comed-K UGET 2020 and Uni-Gauge 2020 were held online in two phases on Wednesday for engineering aspirants across the country.

A candidate arrives to write Comed-K exams at MS Ramiah Institute of Technology

A candidate arrives to write Comed-K exams at MS Ramiah Institute of Technology on Wednesday| Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Comed-K UGET 2020 and Uni-Gauge 2020 were held online in two phases on Wednesday for engineering aspirants across the country. The exam was held without any glitches across the country in 160 cities including 23 in Karnataka. The exam was held in 259 centres across the country including 73 in Karnataka and 36 in Bengaluru, according to a media release issued by S Kumar, executive secretary, Comed-K. Of the 61,290 students who registered countrywide, 43,331 or 70.6% sat the exam, including 14,280 of 17,776 who registered from Karnataka.

Provisional answer keys will be uploaded on the Comed-K website on August 23 along with forms for challenging the keys. The final answer key will be made available on August 31. Score cards will be accessible to candidates through their respective logins on September 4, the release said.
 

