STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Labs rejecting test samples will face action: K Sudhakar

Just like private hospitals, private labs declining to take samples for Covid-19 testing and piling up a backlog will be penalised and booked.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

People walk outside the Covid ward on Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College premises in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like private hospitals, private labs declining to take samples for Covid-19 testing and piling up a backlog will be penalised and booked. This decision was taken by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Wednesday. At a meeting with health and civic authorities from across the state, via video conference, the minister sought to know why there was a backlog, and was informed that private labs were refusing samples. Sudhakar asked officials to take action against them. Sources from BBMP told The New Indian Express: “As the government is working on ramping up testing to one lakh samples a day, there is a need to clear backlog. For this, testing needs to be ramped up in government and private labs.

Many private labs are rejecting samples because of backlog, shortage of manpower and facilities. Despite strict government orders to have automated machines, they are doing RTPCR analysis manually and working single shift. This is leading to delay in identifying patients and treating them. So it was decided to list out such labs and take action against them.” It was also decided to help upgrade manpower at Kidwai and Nimhans labs with lab aggregators, swab aggregators and data entry operators.

“At government labs, civic authorities will supply manpower, but at private labs, since the government is paying them, they will have to enhance manpower and facilities themselves. If it is not done, the labs can be shut down,” the source said. This decision holds good for the entire state.

“The minister said that action should also be taken if labs decline to accept samples for testing or even if they refer it to another lab. The officials were instructed to streamline the process, ensure equi-distribution of samples and ensure that labs are not overburdened,” the source said. In all, there are eight government labs and 21 private labs in Bengaluru alone for Covid-19 testing, yet there is a backlog of 30,000-40,000 samples. At the meeting, Sudhakar said that now on, Covid test reports can be accessed online using the SRF ID. The reports will be available on www.covidwar. karnataka.gov.in/service1

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
private hospitals COVID 19 BBMP
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp