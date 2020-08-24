Bengaluru Traffic Police likely to rope in private agencies to send challans

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is looking at roping in private parties to either send out challans to traffic violators or collect fines. Recently, BTP started a contactless system to collect fines, wherein the traffic police use either the PublicEye app or a mobile phone to click a picture of the violator’s registration number.

The information is then sent to the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) for verification. Then, the challan is sent to the violator’s home address and a notice to the local traffic police station, informing about the violation.

ACP Traffic Planning, Kavitha MC said, “The initiative began in 2002 and today, about 50 per cent fines are being collected this way.” She added that the system “gained more relevance during the lockdown”.

A source informed TNIE that the traffic police are looking at bringing in private parties since several challans do not reach the address provided by the violator.

“Many addresses aren’t valid. We are still in the preliminary stage of discussion on this and are looking at it,” the source said. However, private parties are yet to come forward. “The contactless system had to be introduced as it is risky for our personnel to come in direct contact with people to charge fines,” a senior traffic official said.