STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park opens to traffic, citizen groups irked

Priya said that a dipstick study showed there was hardly any impact on traffic due to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cubbon Park saw cleaner air and improved flora and fauna during the lockdown.

Cubbon Park saw cleaner air and improved flora and fauna during the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State government has allowed traffic movement inside Cubbon Park around five months after it was closed due to the lockdown. Citizen groups however, are not happy, and want the government to keep vehicles out of the city’s iconic lung space to keep it pollution-free. 

Well over a 100 years old, the 190-odd acre park saw cleaner air and an improved atmosphere for flora, fauna and greenery to thrive, according to citizen group Heritage Beku.

In June this year, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council had unanimously passed a resolution to ban vehicles in the 190-odd acre park, the group said. Now, however, the State government is has allowed pre-lockdown traffic movement to continue. 

In a letter to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Heritage Beku member Priya Chetty-Rajagopal said, “We have spoken to several experts and stakeholders like the Bengaluru Traffic Police, who opined while managing full traffic might be difficult, a few changes in directions and introducing more one-way routes would resolve a lot of traffic problems, particularly considering that Namma Metro and suburban rail in the future, will be more viable modes of transportation.”

Priya said that a dipstick study showed there was hardly any impact on traffic due to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

The forum was also in talks with several organizations that could provide buggies, cycles and electric vehicles that could help the elderly, differently-abled and children to access the park fully. Priya also said that when Traffic Free Cubbon Park was suggested to the government in June, Mayor Goutham Kumar, the then BBMP commissioner, several ministers – including Horticulture Minister BC Patil – and Secretary to the Horticulture Department were in favour of the suggestion to make Cubbon Park pollution-free. However, now, the government has retracted its support, she said.

President of  Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association Dr Umesh Kumar said although the campaign to make Cubbon Park traffic-free started in 2012, it has gained momentum only in the past few years. “We need more voices to champion our cause. The landmark green cover is the only urban lung space we have, and as citizens, it’s our right to ensure Cubbon Park remains clean and green.”

No vehicular movement during weekend, nights

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told The New Indian Express that vehicles were permitted inside the park from Monday morning. Gowda told TNIE, “The restrictions on vehicle movement as per earlier orders will be in place during nights, weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, and other national holidays. We are allowing vehicles following a directive from the Chief Secretary.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cubbon Park Bengaluru Cubbon Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp