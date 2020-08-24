Bengaluru's Cubbon Park opens to traffic, citizen groups irked

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has allowed traffic movement inside Cubbon Park around five months after it was closed due to the lockdown. Citizen groups however, are not happy, and want the government to keep vehicles out of the city’s iconic lung space to keep it pollution-free.

Well over a 100 years old, the 190-odd acre park saw cleaner air and an improved atmosphere for flora, fauna and greenery to thrive, according to citizen group Heritage Beku.

In June this year, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council had unanimously passed a resolution to ban vehicles in the 190-odd acre park, the group said. Now, however, the State government is has allowed pre-lockdown traffic movement to continue.

In a letter to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Heritage Beku member Priya Chetty-Rajagopal said, “We have spoken to several experts and stakeholders like the Bengaluru Traffic Police, who opined while managing full traffic might be difficult, a few changes in directions and introducing more one-way routes would resolve a lot of traffic problems, particularly considering that Namma Metro and suburban rail in the future, will be more viable modes of transportation.”

Priya said that a dipstick study showed there was hardly any impact on traffic due to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

The forum was also in talks with several organizations that could provide buggies, cycles and electric vehicles that could help the elderly, differently-abled and children to access the park fully. Priya also said that when Traffic Free Cubbon Park was suggested to the government in June, Mayor Goutham Kumar, the then BBMP commissioner, several ministers – including Horticulture Minister BC Patil – and Secretary to the Horticulture Department were in favour of the suggestion to make Cubbon Park pollution-free. However, now, the government has retracted its support, she said.

President of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association Dr Umesh Kumar said although the campaign to make Cubbon Park traffic-free started in 2012, it has gained momentum only in the past few years. “We need more voices to champion our cause. The landmark green cover is the only urban lung space we have, and as citizens, it’s our right to ensure Cubbon Park remains clean and green.”

No vehicular movement during weekend, nights

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told The New Indian Express that vehicles were permitted inside the park from Monday morning. Gowda told TNIE, “The restrictions on vehicle movement as per earlier orders will be in place during nights, weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, and other national holidays. We are allowing vehicles following a directive from the Chief Secretary.”