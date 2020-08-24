STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

On a test drive

While the school is yet to decide about the nature of their end-term exams in December, they are currently using projects as an assessment tool.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Online Exam

For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rows of tables and chairs, a ticking clock, and the fast-paced scratching of pens on paper. This is what a typical exam scene looked like before the coronavirus pandemic. But as homes double as classrooms, schools are having to gear up for hurdle after hurdle.

Priya K (name changed), a parent of a class 6 student in Greenwood High, explains what the exam process looks like now: “Each teacher is allotted a small number of students to invigilate. Before the exam starts, each student has to show the teacher the surroundings of the room to prove that they are alone and no study material is lying open. The teacher uses Microsoft Teams to invigilate and another platform is used to display the question paper.”

She continues, “During the first exam, there was a stressful moment when my child couldn’t scan the QR code to submit the answers. But his teacher helped him since I wasn’t allowed to be in the room.”

The pandemic has proved to be a testing time not just for students and parents but educators as well, as they navigate new avenues to conduct exams. Aloysius D’Mello, principal of Greenwood High, explains that for primary students, they are carrying out objective assessments through Google forms, whereas for higher classes, they rely on MS Teams and Exam.net to conduct the digital exams.

An exam coordinator and D’Mello himself make virtual rounds of the online classrooms. “The students just need to know that there is someone keeping a watch. We assured parents that in case of power or internet problems, they can write to us,” says D’Mello, adding that they did face a few instances wherein parents tried to nudge a young ward towards the right answer, and had to counsel the parent. 

Agrees Simran Khatwani, who son studies in Class 8 in Sindhi High School. She believes some onus lies on the parents as well. “My son’s unit tests were all multiple choice questions, which made the process simple,” she says. 

Some believe these novel times call for a rehaul of the examination system. After all, how accurate a measure are they? The same thought led Canadian International School to focus more on project-based learning. “This is where student agency comes into play, where they take charge of their own learning. We try to make the curriculum more interesting, and once that interest develops, they learn faster,” says MD Shweta Sastri.

While the school is yet to decide about the nature of their end-term exams in December, they are currently using projects as an assessment tool.

“Every two weeks we send our students a home learning kit with supplies. For example, for a grade 6 science class, students could do simple experiments at home with the items in the kit,” she explains, adding that the teachers were also made to go through “professional training” sessions from June to August to help with remote learning and project-based learning. 

Meena Venugopal, the mother of a class 5 student of Inventure Academy, says issues like power outages, internet glitches and technical issues, if any, could cause stress in online exams. The school is yet to inform parents about their plan for holding examinations.

“Wouldn’t it be better to give it a rest this year?,” she asks. Not everyone, however, holds that view. “Technical issues aside, online exams can actually be less stressful for children,” says Priya. “In a traditional setup, students have long discussions before and after an exam that can cause anxiety. Moreover, the child has much more time to prepare for the next day’s paper,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Online Exam Online Teaching
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp