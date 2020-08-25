Bengaluru violence: HC issues notice to state over pleas to invoke KCOCA, transfer probe to NIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a batch of petitions seeking directions to invoke the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused involving in violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in the city on August 11 night.

In one of the public interest litigation petition, the petitioner has sought directions to the state government to transfer the investigation from the state police to the National Investigation Agency.

Hearing a batch of petitions, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to the state government and other respondents.

The bench also said it will pass orders on Friday on pleas seeking directions to appoint a claims commissioner to assess damages, fix liability and award compensation in relation to the DJ Halli violence.