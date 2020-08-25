Committed to overall growth of irrigation sector, says Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Water Resources Department is committed to the comprehensive development of the State’s irrigation sector, said Water Resources Department Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. In a booklet titled ‘Jala Yajna’ highlighting the department’s achievements in the past year, the minister said the department has taken up a number of projects to ensure effective utilization of resources available in the state as well as water allocated to the state in various projects.

CM B S Yediyurappa, who recently released the booklet, appreciated the initiatives taken by the Water Resources Minister and the department in taking up the projects and also ensuring that irrigation projects in the State get the required approvals from the Central government.

“Jala Yajna” highlights the department’s and the minister’s efforts in various projects, including the “Kalasa Banduri” project. To enable the state to take up the project and utilize its share of water, the Central government issued a gazette notification and the cabinet, too approved the project.

The department is also taking measures to expedite implementation of Yettinahole project to provide water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagar and Bengaluru Rural districts. The government released Rs 100 crore to expedite the land acquisition process that was taken up earlier. The first phase work will be completed by March 2021.

A number of other irrigation, micro-irrigation, lift-irrigation projects and initiatives taken to bring in fiscal discipline in implementing the projects have also been highlighted. Projects taken up by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, Krishna Jala Bhagya Nigam Limited, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited, and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited are also highlighted.

On eve of CM’s aerial survey, Jarkiholi takes stock

Belagavi: Ahead of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s aerial survey of flood-hit areas of North Karnataka on Tuesday, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took stock of the situation at a meeting at Hidkal dam on Monday. Jarkiholi said the losses are estimated at Rs 972 crore. The minister said that he will get the compensation released to all the affected, and added that he will bring losses to the notice of the CM on Tuesday.