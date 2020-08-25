Tantric guru’s Twitter threats put Railways on alert

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While assumed to be a hoax threat, a Twitter user’s posts has Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers on alert mode. The individual, from New Delhi, whose Twitter bio reads ‘tantric from Ernakulam in Kerala’, cautioned the Bengaluru Divisional Railway manager on Monday to ensure security arrangements are in place at three key railway stations and all Metro stations in the city, ahead of his/her visit next week.

The tweet, posted at 1.55 pm by @GuruKerala, was a response to a tweet by DRM A K Verma on the efficacy of goods trains. Identifying himself as Rameshwar Sripada, CEO and founder of KVC, Kakinada, the individual tweeted, “Will visit Bengaluru, Yesvanthapur and Bengaluru Cantt Railway stations and Bengaluru Metro stations within a week. Make proper security arrangements (sic).” The worrying part, however, was what this individual, whose profile picture is an image of revolutionary Bhagat Singh, posted about 90 minutes before addressing Verma.

“I can also blast flights in India with the help of ISIS.” Another tweet to his followers read, “I can burn any train in India.” Taking precautions, the DRM asked the RPF to look into it, and the latter has handed over the matter to the GRP. A railway source said, “Both the state police and the Intelligence Department are tracking this individual. It appears to be the work of a mentally-disturbed person.” Another source said, “It is most likely a hoax. No one who really plans to carry out an attack will announce it openly.

But we are not taking it lightly and are first trying to establish the identity and location of the individual.”

E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway (SWR), said security across railway stations in Bengaluru has been enhanced. “Security was already tight across stations as many are isolated in the absence of regular train operations since March 22. We are beefing it up now after the tweets.” Elaborating on security measures, Vijaya said access control at stations has been tightened, CCTV monitoring strengthened, baggage is being scanned, and screening of passengers with metal detectors, among others, are in place.