STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tantric guru’s Twitter threats put Railways on alert

While assumed to be a hoax threat, a Twitter user’s posts has Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers on alert mode.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sorcery, black magic

For representational purposes

By  S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While assumed to be a hoax threat, a Twitter user’s posts has Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers on alert mode. The individual, from New Delhi, whose Twitter bio reads ‘tantric from Ernakulam in Kerala’, cautioned the Bengaluru Divisional Railway manager on Monday to ensure security arrangements are in place at three key railway stations and all Metro stations in the city, ahead of his/her visit next week.

The tweet, posted at 1.55 pm by @GuruKerala, was a response to a tweet by DRM A K Verma on the efficacy of goods trains.  Identifying himself as Rameshwar Sripada, CEO and founder of KVC, Kakinada, the individual tweeted, “Will visit Bengaluru, Yesvanthapur and Bengaluru Cantt Railway stations and Bengaluru Metro stations within a week. Make proper security arrangements (sic).” The worrying part, however, was what this individual, whose profile picture is an image of revolutionary Bhagat Singh, posted about 90 minutes before addressing Verma.

“I can also blast flights in India with the help of ISIS.” Another tweet to his followers read, “I can burn any train in India.” Taking precautions, the DRM asked the RPF to look into it, and the latter has handed over the matter to the GRP. A railway source said, “Both the state police and the Intelligence Department are tracking this individual. It appears to be the work of a mentally-disturbed person.” Another source said, “It is most likely a hoax. No one who really plans to carry out an attack will announce it openly.

But we are not taking it lightly and are first trying to establish the identity and location of the individual.”
E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway (SWR), said security across railway stations in Bengaluru has been enhanced. “Security was already tight across stations as many are isolated in the absence of regular train operations since March 22. We are beefing it up now after the tweets.” Elaborating on security measures, Vijaya said access control at stations has been tightened, CCTV monitoring strengthened, baggage is being scanned, and screening of passengers with metal detectors, among others,  are in place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twitter Railway Protection Force
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp