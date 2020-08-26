14 newborns of Covid-positive mothers too contract virus in Bengaluru

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it was thought that Covid-positive mothers were not passing on the infection to newborns, a significant number of babies getting infected by their corona-positive mothers have been found in Bengaluru. Fourteen newborns of COVID-19 positive mothers have contracted the virus at Vani Vilas Hospital and Trauma Care Centre (TCC).

"There were 80 cases where mothers were Covid suspects and tested positive after admission and delivery at Vani Vilas. From these mothers, 13 babies turned positive. Also, of the 260 cases where the pregnant mothers were known to be COVID-infected and delivered, one baby tested positive," said Dr Santosh Prabha, Resident Medical Officer, Vani Vilas Hospital.

Newborns are kept at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) till their Covid-19 test results arrive. Once positive, they are shifted to TCC and remain with their mothers, Dr Prabha said. But there is no evidence of breast milk as a source of coronavirus transmission, experts at the hospital said.

It is likely that a COVID-positive mother may not have worn a mask while feeding and did not maintain distance, leading to the infection of the newborn, they pointed out. The corona-positive babies are given symptomatic treatment. At the NICU, they are kept away from mothers and are given breast milk supplements.

Between March 22 and August 20, Vani Vilas conducted 3,652 deliveries. The hospital had to step up, as many private hospitals were turning away pregnant women in labour fearing the spread of the virus.

Dr Mallesh K, Professor and Head of the Department, Paediatrics, Vani Vilas, said, "Babies born to Covid-positive mothers through C-section are at low risk and are kept separately at the NICU. Naturally born babies and their Covid-suspect mothers are kept together in the labour ward. If the mother tests positive post-delivery, there is a high risk of the baby getting exposed to the virus. The mother is shifted to the TCC and the baby is kept at the NICU and the swab is taken. Most of the babies who have tested positive are naturally born."

"At the NICU, babies are categorised as low, moderate and high risk, and are kept in separate sections. There have been no deaths of Covid babies at our hospital so far," he said.All newborns but one, who are undergoing treatment, have recovered from the virus.