STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizen groups come together for better public transport

Considering the poor traffic situation in the city, various citizen groups have started the #BengaluruMoving campaign.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the poor traffic situation in the city, various citizen groups have started the #BengaluruMoving campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the challenges in Bengaluru when it comes to public transport, and the need for better first and last-mile connectivity, bus lanes, NMT solutions and investment in urban transport infrastructure.

The campaign is an initiative of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), Environment Support Group (ESG), World Resources Institute (WRI) and Bengaluru Needs You (BNY). Accessibility, congestion, affordability, comfort, safety and hygiene are some of the key barriers that prevent Bengaluru from adopting public transport.

It also aims at mobilising and building public opinion to demand an improved public transport system via three steps - informing, educating and engaging with stakeholders. To drive forward the campaign, YLAC, ESG, WRI and BNY have joined forces to bring several leaders on a single platform and create a better ecosystem for adoption of better public transport. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and former Rajya Sabha member Prof MV Rajeev Gowda, are part of the campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru public transport
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp