Citizen groups come together for better public transport

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the poor traffic situation in the city, various citizen groups have started the #BengaluruMoving campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the challenges in Bengaluru when it comes to public transport, and the need for better first and last-mile connectivity, bus lanes, NMT solutions and investment in urban transport infrastructure.

The campaign is an initiative of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), Environment Support Group (ESG), World Resources Institute (WRI) and Bengaluru Needs You (BNY). Accessibility, congestion, affordability, comfort, safety and hygiene are some of the key barriers that prevent Bengaluru from adopting public transport.

It also aims at mobilising and building public opinion to demand an improved public transport system via three steps - informing, educating and engaging with stakeholders. To drive forward the campaign, YLAC, ESG, WRI and BNY have joined forces to bring several leaders on a single platform and create a better ecosystem for adoption of better public transport. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and former Rajya Sabha member Prof MV Rajeev Gowda, are part of the campaign.