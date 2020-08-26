STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus-busting device to be manufactured in India from Sept

A Bengaluru-based scientist claims to have come out with a device, Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (SHYCOCAN), to control the spread of Covid-19.

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based scientist claims to have come out with a device, Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (SHYCOCAN), to control the spread of Covid-19. The device, after getting clearances from regulatory agencies in the US and EU, is set to be manufactured in the country from the first week of September. 

Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, the inventor of SHYCOCAN and Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, Organization de Scalene and Scalene Cybernetics Ltd, Bengaluru, said, “SHYCOCAN has proven to be 99.9% effective in neutralising the Spike-Protein or S-protein in coronavirus.

The device is designed to release a very high concentration of environmentally safe electrons using proprietary Photon-Mediated Electron Emitters (PMEEs) made with a superalloy developed by us, which emits and excites photons with the required kinetic energy.

As high-energy photons bombard bulk surfaces and suspended particles in confined environments, the electron cloud actively ‘disarms’ air and surface transmission of the corona family of viruses. Even if an infected individual walks into a room, these electrons neutralise the potency of the virus present in aerosols after sneezing or coughing.

We have received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union’s Confirmite Europenne.” Debashis Bose, CEO, Medwin Healthcare, a Kolkata-based company that undertakes projects related to healthcare and social engineering, said, “The device should be the first priority in hospitals, police stations, schools and colleges.

We are planning to sell around 1,30,000 devices in the next six months. People can order the product from our website.” Already, 1,600 devices have been tested. Dhrubajyoti Bose, CFO, Medwin Healthcare, said, “The devices will be first supplied to eastern parts of the country. Manufacturing units are in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Pune.”

