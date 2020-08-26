STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Manganahalli Lake in pitiful state, residents write to CM Yediyurappa

Narayan Kulkarni, a resident, said, “The lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manganahalli Lake in Ullal is dying a slow death after being abandoned by authorities. Now, irate residents have written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, seeking his intervention in the matter, and hope that the lake gets a much-needed rejuvenation.

The lake, spread across five acres in Sir M Visvesvaraiah Layout, was handed over from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) two months back. But despite this, residents say the lake is filthy, and have decided to reach out to the CM directly.

Narayan Kulkarni, a resident, said, “The lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Though it is full due to rainfall, sewage water and pollutants are destroying the lake. The stench from the lake has made it difficult for citizens to step out of their homes.” He said that they tried approaching the BBMP and BDA, but in vain.

The lake is said to have been rejuvenated by the BDA in 2016 for Rs 1 crore, but BBMP officials say otherwise. The lake bed has been encroached the by BDA to pave a main road they say. On the other side of the lake is Nice Road.

“The lake is in bad condition. To start with, we will need to find where it connects to a stormwater drain. The lake was developed, but not maintained. The lake bed has been paved. Currently, due to financial constraints, we have been unable to take up maintenance works,” said Nitya, BBMP executive engineer, lakes.

BDA officials said that due to financial constraints, all lakes, except Bellandur and Varthur, were handed over to the BBMP, but BBMP officials say that the lakes were handed over in a hurry and are in pathetic condition. “We have appealed to the government to release funds for maintenance of the 38 recently-handed over lakes. On an average, Rs 12- Rs 15 crore is needed for the revival of each lake,” Nitya added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manganahalli Lake BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp