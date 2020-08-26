STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vacation over, it’s back to college from October 1 

However, online classes are scheduled to start from September 1. This comes in the midst of admission processes and entrance examinations for various schools and colleges.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although there is no official order yet, the office of Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan confirmed on Tuesday that colleges would begin offline classes from October 1. Dr Narayan is also Minister for Higher Education.

However, online classes are scheduled to start from September 1. This comes in the midst of admission processes and entrance examinations for various schools and colleges. Though there is no word that offline classes for schools will also begin on October 1, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar stated that “the government will follow the Union government’s decision in this regard”.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Law University has come under sharp criticism by the student community and even former CM Siddaramaiah for deciding to hold examinations for all semesters. The government had asked educational institutes that came under its purview to hold exams only for final semester students. As per sources, the university is following the dates decided by the law department and Bar, and does not come under purview of the state government.

New deadline for SSLC supplementary exams fee
Bengaluru: Following a demand by parents and students, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has extended the deadline for payment of  fee for SSLC supplementary examination (CCERR, CCEPR, NSR and NSPR), albeit with a fine.

Students have been directed to pay the exam fee by August 28. Each candidate must deposit Rs 300 along with the supplementary exam fee with the bank via NEFT, the board stated.  The NEFT receipt has to be  submitted to the board, either personally  or  via speed  post, by  September 29.

