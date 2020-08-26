STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

We should have some good news on COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021: WHO chief scientist Dr Sowmya

"It will be a big challenge to scale up and allocate it fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses," she, however, cautioned.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By early 2021, we should have some good news on a COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, on Wednesday.

"It will be a big challenge to scale up and allocate it fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses," she, however, cautioned. She was speaking at the valedictory of the XV International Conference on Public Policy & Management hosted by the Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bengaluru.

"But India is in a good position because many companies are working on vaccine development, either on their own or in collaboration and the country is a manufacturing hub for vaccines,” she said, adding that planning is required for adult immunization programmes.

Dr Swaminathan said USD 31 billion would be needed for vaccine distribution alone.

COVID-19 has exacerbated inequalities and proved to be a learning opportunity for us to improve resilience and strengthen public health systems, she said.

The pandemic has shown up missing links in primary health care in India. “Health is not only about treating diseases. It covers food, sanitation, water, housing, risk factors like alcohol and tobacco. Where there is devolution of power, there is community participation and sustainable response,” she explained.

She called for rights-based public health laws that have clear communication and command structures, empowering states to create rules and set aside budgets for public health preparedness.

She was of the opinion that the pandemic will have a definite impact on diseases like TB, cancer and malaria.

"There have been many warnings for pandemics and health emergencies... Unless we have a system of strong surveillance, it can quickly go out of hand. The Integrated Disease Service Programme (ISDP) in India helps to have surveillance at the district level and below. What we do not have is public health cadre devoted not just to detection and response but also prevention, management, training and capacity building,” she said.

Dr Swaminathan said timely and accurate data on mortality and disease prevalence should be among the top priorities for the government.

“Investments should increase at primary healthcare centres so that healthy life expectancy can be addressed, universal health coverage should be provided and cadres of health workers should be trained and incentivized,” she said. Investments in research and development in health systems should also increase, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Soumya Swaminathan WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp