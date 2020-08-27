STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP chief seeks clarity on wearing masks

Those jogging, walking or exercising in a gym need not wear masks as the oxygen level in the body can dip, however, maintaining 6-ft social distance is a must, Pandey said, quoting experts.

Two women wearing masks ride past a Covid-themed Titanic mural in Bengaluru | Meghana sastrya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increasing confusion among people on when to wear masks, and penalties being imposed by marshals, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad wrote to Additional Chief Secretary, health department, Jawaid Akhtar, seeking clarity.

Prasad asked 5 questions 

  •  Should a person wear a mask while driving alone in a four-wheeler, with windows closed? 
  •  Should a person wear a mask while driving alone in a four-wheeler, with windows open/ if the car is at a traffic signal/ if the driver opens window to talk to a person? 
  •  Should a two-wheeler rider, without pillion, wear a mark while riding? 
  •  Should a lone rider wear a mask when he stops the vehicle? 
  •  Are joggers in public places exempt from wearing a mask? 
  • The questionnaire came after a video, claiming to be from the health ministry, began doing the rounds of social media, telling people they need not wear masks if they are fit and have no health problems, and are not visiting medical centres.

Putting all doubts to rest, health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told TNIE that there is no such circular, and the ministry has always said that citizens stepping out of home must wear a mask.  Only those alone in a four-wheeler, with windows rolled up, need not wear a mask, but should do so when they step out of the vehicle, or if the windows are down. All two-wheeler riders must wear masks.  

Those jogging, walking or exercising in a gym need not wear masks as the oxygen level in the body can dip, however, maintaining 6-ft social distance is a must, Pandey said, quoting experts. Pandey asked citizens not to believe rumours saying that there is no need to wear a mask. The ministry and WHO guidelines clearly state that wearing a mask is compulsory. 

