New 130-bed Covid hospital inaugurated in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that with over two lakh discharges, the recovery rate in Karnataka is improving, and stands at around 70 per cent. With a mortality rate of around 1.69 per cent, the state’s Covid situation is getting better, he said.

He inaugurated the 130-bed Charaka Super Speciality Hospital in Shivajinagar, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Mayor M Goutham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad and MLA Rizwan Arshad.

The new Covid hospital has been set up at a cost of Rs 24.38 crore, of which `11 crore has been donated by the Infosys Foundation. Yediyurappa appreciated the efforts of all Covid warriors and appealed to philanthropists to join hands with the government.

Arshad said that normally, creating such a facility would take a year or more, but this was done in just four months. Dr Sudhakar said, “We found this abandoned building and decided to convert it into a Covid centre, and requested Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty to help us develop it.” The four-floor hospital has 130 general beds, 20 ICU beds and 20 ventilators. It will be managed by Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, and will house 30 doctors, 10 specialists, a dietician and a pharmacist.