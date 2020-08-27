STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trial runs begin on stretch of Bangalore Metro Phase-II, launch scheduled for Rajyotsava Day

This line has missed many deadlines in the past due to various reasons with the latest deadline of August 15 missed due to delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic

Published: 27th August 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

The first train carrying out trial runs from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first trial run of a train on a stretch of Bangalore Metro's 72.1 km Phase-II, from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura, finally began at 12.25 pm on Thursday. Trials on this 6.29-km Reach-4B line will go on for a month and even longer if required.

The line is slated for launch on Kannada Rajyotsava Day (Nov 1). The five elevated stations of Konanakunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura figure on this line.

Ajay Seth, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director, told The New Indian Express that the process of charging the Third Rail (which supplies electricity to run the Metro train) had been going on earlier this week in connection with the trial run.

"Power supply of 30KVA at the Receiving Sub Station at Yelachenahalli was converted into 750 DC volts and sent to the auxiliary sub stations. This work was carried out on Monday and Wednesday to facilitate today's launch," he said.

Chief Public Relations Office, BMRCL, B L Yashwanth Chavan said, "The trials will go on for a month and even longer if required. After that, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has to give the green signal to start commercial operations on the line."

This line has missed many deadlines in the past due to various reasons with the latest deadline of August 15 missed due to delays caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, said 71,890 square metres of land was acquired for the stretch and a total compensation of Rs 364.52 crore was paid to those whose lands were acquired. 

