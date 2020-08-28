Drug ring of musicians, actors busted, 3 held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru zonal unit, has busted a huge drug trafficking net in which some “prominent musicians and actors in Bengaluru are allegedly involved along with some college students and others.” On credible inputs, the NCB on August 21 seized 145 MDMA pills weighing 60 gm and cash of Rs 2,20,500 from a drug peddler at Royal Suites Hotel apartment in Kalyan Nagar.

In a follow-up action, the NCB sleuths seized 96 pills of MDMA, weighing 40 gm, and 180 LSD blots from Nikoo Homes — an upscale gated community in North Bengaluru. “On receiving further inputs, the NCB officials intercepted an alleged woman drug supplier, Anikha D, and recovered 270 MDMA pills, weighing 111.6 gm, from her house in Doddagubbi,” said an official. Both MDMA and LSD are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The NCB subsequently “arrested Anikha, M Anoop and R Ravindran under the NDPS Act. According to the preliminary investigation, the trio reportedly “used to supply drugs to some prominent musicians and actors along with some college students and youngsters in the city. More people are likely to be arrested in this connection,” the official added.

On July 31, the NCB, Bengaluru, had seized 750 MDMA pills, weighing 159 gm from the Foreign Post Office in Bengaluru. “The contraband was sent from Germany. This was the second drug haul by the NCB in Bengaluru in the past three weeks. The intended receiver of the parcel, Rahman K, who was on the run, was arrested on August 19 under NDPS Act,” said the officer.

“Rahman had been selling Ecstasy pills and other party drugs to students at his college and other neighbouring colleges. He had placed the order for the contraband drug online and had paid in bitcoins,” said the officer. The drug raids were conducted under the supervision of NCB, Bengaluru zonal Director Amit Ghawate.

Methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) is a synthetic psychoactive drug that alters mood and perception and acts as a stimulant while hallucinogen acid diethylamide, or LSD, is an extremely potent hallucinogen. The contraband drugs are largely smuggled from Europe.

‘Not aware of drug use in Sandalwood’

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday at her residence with close family and friends in Bengaluru, told, “I have not seen drugs in Sandalwood. The use of drugs has not come to my notice.’’ She was responding to reports about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry.