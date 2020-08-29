STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Development Authority to develop two lakes, take up road work across layouts

The sewage in both Komaghatta and Chikkabanavara lakes would be removed and the wetland area will be increased, said an official who attended the BDA meeting

Incomplete infrastructure work at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to develop the two lakes of Komaghatta and Chikkabanavara soon as well as create new roads or upgrade existing roads in some of its layouts.

A board meeting of the BDA held on Friday evening has urged the BDA Commissioner J R Mahadev to complete the formation of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout before December 2021 as mandated by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“Bearing in mind the financial health of the BDA, the Commissioner was asked to take up pending works on roads and drains in the Layout in phases,” said an official who attended the meet. The NPKL Open Forum, an association comprising allottees of Kempegowda Layout, had been repeatedly requesting that the layout be developed as promised.

Roads in layouts at Banashankari VI Stage, Anjanapura and JP Nagar are in poor shape and need to be upgraded on an urgent basis, the official said.

The sewage in both Komaghatta and Chikkabanavara lakes would be removed and the wetland area will be increased, he said.

Neither the PRR project nor the Master Plan figured in the discussions, he added.

Comments

