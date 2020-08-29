‘Bangalore’s past will give it a bright future’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I remember my first day in the city, exactly one year ago: looking up in wonder at the eagles soaring in the clean, cerulean sky and at the majestic trees dotting the city, like jewels in a crown of concrete. When I was done looking up, I looked down, and discovered the chaos of traffic, waste management, the nightmare of not being able to walk in the streets. For Europeans, the latter requires a lot of adaptation -- driving everywhere is unhealthy, unsafe and goes against sustainable urban development.

In my first months here, two episodes shocked me: facing a terrifying episode of road rage, during which my diplomatic car was damaged, and discovering that our beloved Cubbon Park had decreased by 30 per cent since it was created. Discipline and respect at the wheel and towards the environment must be imposed in all, citizens and corporates, rich and poor, through institutional communication and education.

What strikes me too is that Bangalore is rich in monuments, culture, history and stories, but all of that is not easily accessible or visible, nor valued as it should be.

I have read with delight the excellent guide, Discovering Bengaluru (ed. Meera Iyer, Intach), which gave me new perspectives on the city. This heritage should be better protected and considered by the authorities as one of Bangalore’s assets. Bangalore’s past is what will give it a brighter future. Caring for its heritage and traditions (folk or classical) will make it one of the world’s top cities.

Expats come to Bangalore for the professional opportunities in high tech sectors, but they feel happy and are willing to stay many years and to invest, both financially and emotionally here, because they find pristine nature within the city, can visit bookstores, exhibitions and monuments, and attend shows and live music events. Through the Alliance Française de Bangalore, we are proud to contribute to the cultural activities and liberal atmosphere that is the trademark of the city which attracts people from all continents.

SOLUTION : Bangalore’s authorities should not just aim at creating a concrete high tech/IT haven but preserve all dimensions of the city, through more support to heritage, culture and environment -- not just through financial support, but by backing those associations that, on the ground, work on such projects and by recognising natural and cultural heritage as comparative advantage for our city.

Let your mixed feelings about Bengaluru get stirred up, as an influential person talks about things nice and nasty about the city in this weekly column