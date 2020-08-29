Unlock 4: BMRCL to write to Urban Ministry seeking permission to restart metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the government of India announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4', the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that they are ready to start operations from September 7 and will be writing to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) shortly.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Managing Director Ajay Seth said, "BMRCL is keen to start operations. We will be approaching the ministry seeking permission to restart the services from September 7 in accordance with its guidance on the scope of graded service".

According to officials, the BMRCL has readied thermal scanners to check the temperature of passengers at the entrances of stations and stickers have been put up inside all trains to earmark spaces for commuters to sit or stand.

Moreover, only travel cards will be permitted with online topping and 300 to 350 passengers will be allowed per train instead of 1800, officials said.