Bengaluru-based theatre practitioner starts workshop that looks at creating stories in Panchatantra way

BENGALURU: Think Panchatantra stories, think bedtime tales for kids. But according to Vikram Sridhar, there’s actually a lot of folklore that has on offer for adults as well. This then prompted him to start a series of workshops, called the ‘Art of Creating Stories and Folktales’ for adults. The 10-day long workshop looks at understanding, writing, and creating stories in the Panchatantra way.

Launched in April this year, the upcoming batch will be the sixth one so far. “These stories have a larger framework that can help not just children but adults too,” says Sridhar, who is a city-based theatre practitioner and professional storyteller. He adds, “Folklore can actually allow for debate too.” Interestingly,

Sridhar uses 10-15 classic tales like, The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Faithful Mongoose, The Crab and the Crane, and The Mice That Freed The Elephants, to explore themes of gender, caste, ecology and more. “For example, the story with the elephant and the rat shows how humans also have to forge relationships, say with our boss or domestic help, since we are all a part of the same ecosystem and benefit from each other.

Though these Panchatantra stories feature animals and birds, they actually are just an extension of human relationships,” explains Sridhar. Slotted for alternative days, the workshop comprises six workshops in total. Day one looks at an overview of the Panchatantra, day two at folktales, and the world of folklore, while day three explores ecology in these stories. The next day looks at what Sridhar calls “the invisible”, ie, socio-economic factors, voices and gender in the folktales.

Days five and six look at micro tales and a session on participant sharing. As part of the workshop, participants also create their own stories. “This is strictly for adults because this is folklore that is journey-filled. And adults, unlike children, have life experiences to reflect on. That’s why I decided to keep the sessions on alternate days – I didn’t just want the participants to focus on creating something outwardly. I wanted them to go through an inward journey of reflection as well,” says Sridhar.

The takeaway for participants from these online sessions, he hopes, is an ability to cherish the country’s heritage and an appreciation for nature. “I’d also like participants to realise that change is possible. We can take these stories and adapt them with different elements that are our own. We just have to believe it is possible,” he says. The workshop begins on Sept. 7. Tickets (`3,000) available on allevents.in. For queries, contact 89714-92903.