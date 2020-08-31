Railway job racket mastermind nabbed along with four others by GRP Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month after a job racket in the Railways came to light, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bengaluru arrested the kingpin, D Babu, from Tamil Nadu on August 26. The GRP picked him up with the help of TN Police and have placed him under police custody.

Babu, a technician in the Carriage and Works Department of the Bengaluru Railway Division, and his accomplices had duped people of crores of rupees, promising Class C or Class D jobs. He was carrying out the scam for eight years and had forged appointment letters.

Girish, who lost Rs 4.95 lakh, told TNIE, “They have collected at least Rs 5 crore, as far as I know. One person had paid Rs 39 lakh for two of his family members, while another had paid Rs 25 lakh.” Three FIRS were filed against six people at the GRP station on July 27 when a victim, D Ramakrishna, filed the first complaint at the KSR Railway Station.

“The police have managed to arrest five of the accused over the last ten days. The others are Chaman Singh, a trainee technician from Babu’s department, B Thimmaiah, a former driver with the Indian Space Research Organisation, Thangaraj and Rajendra Prasad,” said a top police official. The other accused in the scam have been released on bail, but Babu has been detained by the GRP, another officer said.