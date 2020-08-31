STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Road work in Bengaluru to continue for another three months as COVID-19 hits schedule

"Our challenge right now is mobilisation as we are short of labourers and several of our officers have tested COVID positive," said Hepshiba Rani, managing director of Smart City Ltd

Published: 31st August 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru road

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several roads having been dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as well as by Smart City Limited of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the work is likely to extend for another three months or more.

The roads have been dug up for pipeline replacement, Namma Metro work, Smart City projects, and laying underground electricity cables, making it difficult for commuters as well as worsening the city’s traffic situation.

The BBMP has a road network of nearly 13,000 km, including 1,400 km of major roads. “The work has not gone as per our timeline considering the pandemic which has affected everything. Our challenge right now is mobilisation as we are short of labourers and several of our officers have tested COVID positive. We are hoping that the work will get completed within the next three months,” said Hepshiba Rani, managing director of Smart City Ltd. The road work had begun in February and continued even during the lockdown period.

The BWSSB is also undergoing a similar dilemma with shortage of labourers. However, the Board’s Chairman N Jayaram told The New Indian Express that pipeline work had to be done in major areas of the city. “Each of the roads which have been dug up has a time frame of one week. For some of the roads, we have asked the BBMP to help with restoration work,” he said.

BBMP Mayor M Gowtham Kumar’s ward in Jogupalya has had its roads dug up for over six months. Rs 3.13 crores has been given to the BBMP for road restoration. Another Rs 88 crores has been allocated for road work in the 110 villages under the BBMP and another Rs 30.72 lakhs for Pulikeshi Nagar, Ulsoor and Benson Town which will be done by the BWSSB itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Roads Bengaluru traffic
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp