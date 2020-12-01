BBMP prepares list of 1.5 lakh health workers for Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has prepared the final list of health workers who will be the first to be immunised against Covid-19.Around 1.15 lakh government health workers including doctors and administrative staff and 29,000 medical professionals in the private sector will be given the vaccine in the first phase. BBMP has also identified three facilities for vaccines storage, the latest being the Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science in Hebbal. It will submit this information as well to the government.

“We have also started the exercise of preparing the list of people to receive the vaccine in the second phase, which will include pourakarmikas and other secondary health care workers. For the second phase, we will need a larger space for storage as there will be more units and the list will also be longer. Bengaluru could also be the prime storage and supply point for Karnataka and so additional measures need to be taken,” the official added.