STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HC raps state, KSPCB for temple loudspeakers

The Environment Officer is redesignated as Regional Officer under Section 15 of the Act to initiate criminal proceedings.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This officer doesn’t know A B C of the environment law but still he is Environment Officer... How Pollution Control Board washed its hands of shifting its responsibility on another agency? Are police officers helpless? These are scathing remarks made orally by the Karnataka High Court on Monday, while pointing out both ignorance and inaction on the part of state government and Environment Officer of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take steps to regulate noise pollution because of illegal use of loudspeakers at a prayer hall in Vijayanagar police limits.

Pointing at the affidavit filed by KSPCB, the bench said the Environment Officer has been designated as Regional Officer to set criminal law into motion for noise pollution and action must be initiated immediately. “The state says KSPCB has to take action, but KSPCB says State has to do that,” the bench said. 

Referring to disobedience shown by not acting against violators as per the order passed by the court on February 28, the bench observed that the KSPCB Chairman committed gross breach and the Environment Officer relied upon Section 15 of Environment (Protection) Act, which delegates power to the state to issue directions.

The Environment Officer is redesignated as Regional Officer under Section 15 of the Act to initiate criminal proceedings. However, he pleaded his inability to prosecute offenders, the bench noted.
“Before we initiate contempt proceedings, the KSPCB Chairman should explain default on his part and comply with the order,” it said, while there was no explanation from the state on the licence purportedly issued in perpetuity by a police inspector to use loudspeakers. 

The petitioner, Sumangala A Swamy, an advocate, submitted that even today loudspeakers are being used illegally. The bench gave a week for both KSPCB and state to comply with the orders. The hearing was adjourned to December 9, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loudspeakers Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp