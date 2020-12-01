RERA warns builders to put up quarterly updates on website 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority - Karnataka (RERA-K) has cautioned 1,437 promoters to immediately put up quarterly updates on its website, failing which they would be penalized.

An official release on Monday said that despite repeated notices being issued to the promoters in this connection, they had failed to do so, and urged the defaulters to do it before December 31.

RERA-K Chairperson K S Latha Kumari told TNIE, “All the companies which have registered with us need to update their financial status and physical progress of work done on their respective projects every three months. It has not been done by 1,437 promoters, who have registered with us on various dates over the past three years. A good number of them have not put up even one quarterly update, despite repeatedly

stressing on the need for it and issuing notices.”

The need to put up updates is mandatory under various provisions of the RERA Act, the chairperson said. “Only if the firms release the updates would RERA be in a position to assess their progress, as well as check if the amounts paid by flat purchasers are being utilised for the intended purpose,” she added. Promoters are expected to create a separate account for it and deposit 70 per cent of the amount collected into it.

RERA was also keen on redressing the problem of promoters, Kumari said. A webinar will be held by the Authority with CREDAI, other builder organisations and promoters on December 9 to understand and sort out the problems faced by builders, she added.