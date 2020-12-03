STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to get its first waste-to-energy plant

Around 600 of the 5,000 tonnes of waste that people in Bengaluru generate daily, will be used to supply power to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL).

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, energy conservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In around one-and-a-half years’ time, Bengaluru will begin turning a portion of its waste into energy, enabling the city to reduce the amount of garbage that ends up in landfills and reduce the burden on waste management plants. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the 11.5MW power plant to be set up on 10 acres of land in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It is the first waste-to-energy plant in the state.

Around 600 of the 5,000 tonnes of waste that people in Bengaluru generate daily, will be used to supply power to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL). This will result in annual savings of Rs 14 crore which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike spends to transport and manage that amount of garbage, officials said. However, the challenge will be to ensure that the waste is converted into Refuse- Derived Fuel, they said. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister told media that Karnataka is taking a leap in green energy by setting up such a plant under the Centre’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat policy and that most of the equipment used to create the facility will be made in India.

The State plans to expand the plant in future and generate around 80.59 million units of power and supply it to the state grid and also to other states. Through incineration, biogas, fertilizer and electricity can be generated which is the need of the hour.

He said that eventually, Bengaluru will supply around 25% of its waste to KPCL. KPCL officials said the plant would begin functioning from 2022 and that the tender for the construction of the plant at a cost of Rs 240 crore has been awarded to ISGES Heavy Engineering Limited, Noida, and Hitachi Zosen India Private Limited. BBMP and KPCL will each invest Rs 130 crore in setting up the unit. BBMP officials said the plant will make them eligible for for 35% subsidy from the Centre and 23.3% subsidy from the state government under the Smart City project and Swachch Bharath Mission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka Electricity
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp