Digital learning helping kids with special needs, say doctors

Dr Prabhjot Kaur, consultant, Paediatric neurology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital said children with writing issues, who confuse B with D, S with 5, will be able to type better on the keyboard.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, e-learning

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though online learning has its cons, it has proven to be a boon for children with disabilities. Doctors and those who work with children with special needs say these kids can benefit from it to grasp subjects better. December 3 is celebrated as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
“Not all children learn at the same pace. With recorded classes, children with learning difficulties have the option to pause, rewind and simultaneously search online to explore further on the subject.

For instance, those with Dyslexia, who have trouble interpreting letters, get confused between similar looking letters and numbers, can adjust screen settings, and zoom in to make reading easier,” said Dr Ravi Kumar C P, Consultant, Paediatric Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital.While slow learners do not suffer from a disability, they are unable to match the speed of other children in the classroom. Online learning offers them an option to go back and review a concept or what went wrong.

Nishath Kirmani Ali, joint secretary of Autism Society of India said that some children on the autism spectrum can avoid social confrontation and eye contact when they are behind the screen, which they struggle with otherwise, in offline classes.“As children with autism are visual learners, use of tools like PPTs makes it easier to learn,” Nishath pointed out. Writing and conveying messages through WhatsApp chats are also useful for non-verbal learners on the spectrum. However, she pointed at the disadvantages of e-learning as well — digital addiction, online abuse, intimidation, hacking,  lack of filters on information, etc.

Dr Prabhjot Kaur, consultant, Paediatric neurology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital said children with writing issues, who confuse B with D, S with 5, will be able to type better on the keyboard. “For those with autism, who get upset in crowded places like classrooms, being at home can help in concentrating more,” Dr Prabhjot explained. 

Meanwhile, The Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Autism and Development Disorders, a unit of St. John’s Academy of Health Sciences launched their Teenage and Young Adult Services, on Thursday to help young adults with autism in areas of vocation training, recreation and social skills.

Digital learning special needs
