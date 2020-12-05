BBMP launches ‘3Ws’ campaign to stop corona

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Friday launched a 3Ws campaign, as fears about a second Covid-19 wave abound.

The campaign urges citizens to follow the 3 Ws: Wear your mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.A series of outreach activities through new hand sanitisation kiosks and audiovisual and outdoor campaigns with messaging on city buses and BBMP solid waste management vehicles are part of the campaign.

“The curve is slowly flattening in the city, but there is a possibility of another Covid-19 wave hitting us as we have seen happen in many major cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and others.

We must ensure that we do not take the situation lightly and strictly follow all WHO advised protocols,” Gupta said.Commissioner Prasad said, “Covid-19 has undoubtedly been the greatest challenge we have faced in many decades.

The magnitude of this pandemic has touched virtually everyone in the world. If the second wave hits the city, it will be devastating to both health and economy. Everyone should ensure that they follow the prescribed ‘3 Ws’ always.”

The campaign is part of an initiative of Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of cities supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other organisations.Public health expert and Partnership for Healthy Cities Project director Dr Thriveni B S said: “It is the responsibility of all citizens to follow the 3 Ws to protect themselves and ensure safety of their family, loved ones and public.”