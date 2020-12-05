STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s ‘fine’ citizens fork out Rs 2.3 crore to BBMP

 Some Bengalureans are doing everything they can to make the coffers of the city corporation swell.

Published: 05th December 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Wearing masks inappropriately attracts fines | Express

Wearing masks inappropriately attracts fines | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some Bengalureans are doing everything they can to make the coffers of the city corporation swell. Solid waste mis-management and going about un-masked has fetched Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike lakhs of rupees in penalties in the past few months. BBMP data shows marshals and health workers collected fines amounting to a whopping Rs 2,35,01,693.50 from September 2019 till December 3, 2020.

Of this, the sum collected for unscientific waste disposal alone is Rs 1,70,66,510.70. Records also show that BBMP collected huge penalties for unscientific disposal of solid waste and littering in September and November, at Rs 12,66,425.81 and Rs 11,37,483.59 respectively. Interestingly, in May (complete lockdown) and June 2020 (partial lockdown), BBMP collected Rs 15,45,142.99 and Rs 16,40,395.68 as penalty for the same offence.

People using plastic that did not meet standards fetched the Palike a total of Rs 55,02,708 since September 2019 and those spitting in public spaces paid a total of Rs 20,950. The corporation also collected Rs 27,500 for the same period from people caught urinating in public. 

In August 2020, the highest number of cases were found to be in South Bengaluru (9,229), from where Rs 24,29,485.97 was collected as penalty. Similarly in September 2020, BBMP collected Rs 22,55,289.84 from West Bengaluru by penalising 9,341 offenders. In October 2020, 13,413 people in West Bengaluru were fined a total of Rs 39,69,716.62, and in November 2020, 12,727 people were fined a total of Rs 36,15,464.30.

An official said the money collected is a huge amount which will be used for solid waste management, including setting up more decentralised processing units, for transportation challenges and even wages.
The official remarked sarcastically, “If citizens continue to contribute in this way, we will not have to call for tenders or partner with any one to make ends meet. The penalty amounts will suffice.”

However, the official pointed out that most of the penalty collected is from commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, eateries and food joints, which dump mixed waste. Penalties have also been collected by patrolling marshals, when they see citizens littering on roads and creating black spots. During the lockdown, most black spots were cleared, but now they have re-emerged every where.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP bengaluru Fine
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp