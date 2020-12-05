STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid vaccine no reason to let guard down: Experts on possible second wave in Karnataka

Human behaviour is major contributor to surge in cases: Experts

Published: 05th December 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of crowds at KR Market in Bengaluru during the festival season when cases began to the decline | Express

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People shouldn’t let their guard down even when a vaccine is available, as it is human behaviour which mainly contributes to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The next 45 days are crucial as there is a possibility of a second wave in early 2021, say experts on Karnataka’s Covid Taskforce.

“Human behaviour is the major contributing factor. People seem to be lowering their guard with announcement of a vaccine, and the fact that cases are coming down. This is dangerous,” said Dr Nagaraja C, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and member of the Taskforce.

Containing the spread of the disease depends not just on the state’s preparedness to handle it, but also on how diligently individuals follow precautions such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, Dr Nagaraja said.

A senior epidemiologist said that the relationship between these precautions and Covid-19 is clear: In areas where fewer people wear masks and more people gather indoors to eat, drink, observe religious practices, celebrate and socialise, even within families, cases are on the rise.

“After a flat curve we are now slowly seeing a rise in the number of cases. Winter is extremely conducive for the spread of coronavirus. Other respiratory illnesses like cold and influenza (flu), are more common in the colder months. Since winter is here we should be wary of this,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has urged people to be extra cautious around December 20 to January 2.

“These days would be the most crucial for us,” he told media after a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee. 

The committee is said to have said in its report that the second wave in other countries occurred between 45-90 days after the initial surge receded. If this pattern holds true, a second wave is imminent in Karnataka, based on the trajectory of cases in the state, the report said.

Dr C N Manjunath, state nodal officer for testing, said that testing should not decline.

“People should be very responsible now. Many public events can be super spreader gatherings and should be avoided. Also, the number of tests should not come down,” he said.

However, many public health experts say that the state is now equipped with infrastructure - public and private - and experience to tackle a surge in cases.

“We are prepared. Handling a surge in cases now won’t be as much of a problem as it was during early days. We have staff, equipment, ventilators, beds... Everything that’s needed for Covid care. Our contact tracing team is also doing a good job and we are isolating people as soon as test results come out positive,” Dr Nagaraja said.

While the first case in Karnataka was detected on March 8, the state saw its worst period in July and September, when around 10,000 people were contracting the disease each day on average.

The numbers are currently below 1,500 a day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp