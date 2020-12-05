Drug case: Ragini, Sanjjanaa hair samples can be collected, says Special Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court on Friday granted police the permission to collect hair samples of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who were arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal, to be used in the investigation. Meanwhile, Ragini’s bail plea has been adjourned till January by the Supreme Court.

A senior police officer said that with both the actors allegedly not cooperating with the investigating officer since their arrest, “we had approached the special court to get permission to collect their hair samples”. Earlier, CCB officials had collected Ragini’s urine samples after her arrest, but she had allegedly tampered with it.

The FSL in Hyderabad had asked the CCB to follow the standard procedure in submitting hair samples, but the actors were allegedly refusing it since two months. The hair follicle drug test plays a crucial role as evidence, because it helps prove that a suspect has consumed drugs or not.