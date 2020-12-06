BBMP sets new fines for not wearing masks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on, if owners of commercial establishments allow customers into their premises without masks, they will have to cough up a fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The BBMP issued the new order on Saturday placing the onus on the owners of such establishments, including restaurants, malls, theatres, small roadside eateries, departmental stores and even organisers of public events and rallies.

“The BBMP marshals and health officials will have all the rights to fine the owners of shops, malls, theatres, restaurants, wedding halls, public event organisers and roadside eateries among others for letting anyone enter their premises without wearing a mask,” the order stated.