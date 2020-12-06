STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Blurring boundaries 

Gender Bender, which goes online this year, is back with new works that explore the ever-expanding spectrum of gender through art, dance, films and more  

Published: 06th December 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Paswan, an artist, in grantee Aamir Rabbani’s project on Launda Nach

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A film on the launda naach of Bihar, a dance performance that explores the pain felt by the hijra community, an anthology of Kannada stories about womxn’s sex, sexuality and desire. Gender Bender may have taken the online route this year, but the festival retains its promise to showcase new works of art around gender, as a concept, discourse, construct, and as art itself.

The sixth edition, which is a project of Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore and Sandbox Collective, became available for viewing on Friday. This year, the jury decided to award 15 grantees, instead of their usual 10. “We realised the need to support the creation of work in this rather difficult time,” says Nimi Ravindran, the co-founder and artistic director of Sandbox Collective.

She adds, “We have not made it mandatory to create any work for online showcasing, however it is in the nature of some works to be shown online, so we will ensure that the grantees and their work are shown in whatever form is possible.” The team received over 170 applications from artists from across the country, as well as Mexico, Germany, Finland and Australia.

Of the 15 selected, most are Indian, except one each from Bangladesh and Germany. All the proposals selected take the conversation on gender forward, through dance, poetry, music, films, theatre, photography and visual arts. Take, for instance, Satchit Puranik and Pranav Patadiya. They started an art and activism lab called Chikka Dodda Art Lab.

Their project, called Mard Hamdard is a collage film that builds onto the footage of other Indian films (mainstream Mumbai cinema and beyond) to demystify and deconstruct the portrayals of non-toxic masculinity in 107 years of Indian cinema. Puranik hopes the viewer’s takeaway from this is two-fold.

“One is rediscovering Indian cinema through the prism of Judith Butler’s gender performativity theory. The other is to inspire others to look at the collage form as a new medium to make an essay documentary,” he says.  Rashmi Ravikumar  has directed a set of six performative stories in Kannada on sex, sexuality and desire, from the experiences of women, women identifying or non-binary people.

The theatreperson, who performs in both Kannada and English, says such topics are difficult to explore in the former language due to lack of words. “For example, we had to search online for the Kannada translations of ‘clitoris’ and ‘orgasm’. Since the audience, like us, might not know these words too, we had to figure out a narrative that explains them easily. For other words, like tampon or vibrator, we had to coin our own translations,” explains Ravikumar.

The project, called Amma Makkalu Ellinda Bartaave? (Mommy where do babies come from?), also involves one playwright, two musicians and 11 performers, who have also devised and written the stories. Each episode explores a different theme, like pro-choice vs pro-life, casual sex, body shaming, self-pleasure, etc, through the lens of the ego states.

“Sometimes I find that there is more judgment exploring such topics in a language that’s not English. But I feel at home in Kannada so I wanted to find a way to talk about sex and sexuality in this language,” says Ravikumar. 

The festival can be viewed on sandboxcollective.org 

What to expect 

Scavenging by C G Salamander and Samidha Gunjal:
A non-fiction comic that aims to educate people about the practice of manual scavenging

The Queer Muslim Monthly by Reya Ahmed: 
It will collate video installations, comics, illustrations and interviews of and by queer Muslim artists in the form of an online graphic newspaper

Resonxnce - Dissonxnce by Shruthi Veena 
Vishwanath and Sylvla Hinz: A musical diary by two female musicians, made as a response to the pandemic 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp