Amid pandemic, Bengaluru hospitals see five-fold rise in demand for flu shots

BENGALURU: With the onset of winter, hospitals are seeing a rise in demand for flu shots. Flu vaccine covers diseases such as H1N1 and seasonal flu.

These vaccines are usually given to people during winter as the incidence of infection is said to be high. The demand has increased five-fold amid the pandemic.

The doctors say that it is important for the government to stock up on the flu vaccines.

Otherwise, it can lead to a ‘twindemic’ – an overlap of the seasonal influenza and Covid-19 – which will be more difficult to handle, they warn.

Dr Harish Kumar, consultant - Paediatrics & Paediatric Intensive Care, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Of late, people who were not opting to take these vaccines have started doing so. And this has led to a shortage. People need to understand that taking a flu shot does not prevent them from contracting corona and they need to continue following all the necessary precautions. While the demand has increased, the supply side is yet to match it.”

Dr Dwijendra Prasad, senior consultant at Prakriya Hospital, said, “The shots are recommended for diabetic and asthmatic cases with malignancy and people aged 60 or above even if they don’t have comorbidities. This will not help in preventing Covid-19. But in a post-Covid scene, it may help in decreasing the infection in already-compromised lungs,” he said.

“The manufacturers are already seeing a high demand and it is extremely crucial that the healthcare agencies and the government take every possible step to prevent any other viral infections from spreading during this time. The government should consider increasing the production capacity to provide influenza cover for all,” said a doctor.