Nine months on, ASHA workers still unpaid, demands ignored 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine months into the pandemic, the Karnataka government has not looked into the demands of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers, and their financial stability remains largely ignored by the State and Central governments. Though they are at the forefront of the State’s fight against Covid, several have not received their monthly wages of `4,000 for several months. Their main demand of hiking their honorarium to `12,000 remains unfulfilled, as they have failed to meet Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Malleshwari, an ASHA worker at Sultanpalya Primary Health Centre in RT Nagar, has not received her wages from September 2019 to August 2020, but has continued with her duties. “Ever since Covid hit, we have been identifying houses, taking down details of Covid-positive patients, conducting door-to- door surveys of primary and secondary contacts, and also carrying out our regular health duties,” Malleshwari said. She, like many others, did not receive the paltry sum of `1,000 per month, promised by the Centre for Covid-related work.

Rama TC, state committee member, All India United Trade Union Centre, said, “Owing to technical problems on the RCH portal, several women have not received their pay for months. Though an ASHA worker caters to a population of 2,500 in a city like Bengaluru, they are expected to serve in other areas of the city as well. They conduct 56 odd health surveys for the health department.”

Sudhakar told TNIE that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is committed to ensuring the welfare of Asha workers. “I met representatives from ASHA workers association. Government guidelines clearly mention that they are volunteers/activists and not contractual or outsourced employees. Incentives are paid based on performance. But in Karnataka, we pay `6,000 per month, apart from incentives,” he said.

Main demands

Hike salary to D 12,000, as opposed to variable honorarium, incentive-based pay

Provide masks, hand sanitiser and PPE kits to all ASHA workers