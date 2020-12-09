All roads to Aero India ’21, KIA getting facelift: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on 12 roads that lead to Aero India 2021 as well as Kempegowda International Airport is under progress, according to a BBMP report. It was presented at the Coordination Committee meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. Top officials of various civic agencies attended the meet.Aero India 2021 will be held from February 3 to 7 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka.

The PWD department has taken up the Hennur-Bagalur Road which lies outside BBMP limits. “Portions of the road where land is available, will be completed by January 15,” an official said.Of the 6,664 potholes identified by the traffic police, a total of 2,357 have been attended to so far by the BBMP, a report said.On the status of various underpasses, the BBMP stated that the process of giving compensation is on to 27 landowners whose property was required for the completion of the Kundalahalli Underpass.

The chief traffic manager, BMTC, was requested to reroute buses from Kundalahalli Junction for three months. The Suranjan Das Junction Underpass required the removal or translocation of 32 trees. Approval from the Deputy Conservator of Forests is awaited, another official said. “A committee formed by the High Court has inspected them in February this year and cleared translocation of seven trees. HAL has agreed to translocate them in their land,” he said.

In connection with a High Court order permitting removal of unauthorised religious structures on public roads, public parks etc, BESCOM officials stated that it would be done after receiving confirmation from BBMP to disconnect power supply to those structures.BWSSB will complete laying of water pipelines and sanitary lines in the 110 villages in peripheral areas by December end, the utility informed the chief secretary.