STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru garbage woes will be solved in two years

Centre to give 40% subsidy; Former minister says plant will cost Rs 350 cr each; meeting to be convened with city MLAs, along with CM BS Yediyurappa
 

Published: 09th December 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Tuesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that Bengaluru’s garbage woes will be solved in the next two years. Replying to Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris, who raised the issue, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that a waste processing plant had been proposed earlier, but was opposed by villagers who did not want it on their land. Of the total 5,000 tonnes of garbage that Bengaluru produces, 4,000 tonnes will be used in the  waste-to-energy plant that is expected to start in the next 24 months. Madhuswamy said that tenders had been called for a plant to generate gas and power. 

An MoU will be signed between the government and four companies. “It cannot be done in a day or two, they require 24 months, and once it starts functioning, Bengaluru’s garbage issue will be resolved to a large extent,” he said. The energy generated can be sold for Rs 7 per unit to the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL). If KPCL does not buy it, BBMP can itself use the power. 

Former minister and Sarvajnanagar MLA K J George said that the State has to spend `350 crore per plant. The Union government provides 40 per cent subsidy, but only after completion, which is why not many are coming forward to invest such a huge amount. “If subsidy is given before work begins, it can be implemented,” Madhuswamy said, assuring that a meeting will be convened with city MLAs, along with CM BS Yediyurappa.

At present, BBMP is processing more than 1,000 tonnes of wet waste at some of the villages located some 100km from Bengaluru, including Doddabidarakallu, Kannalli, Seegehalli, Chikkanagamangala, and Lingadheerahalli. Madhuswamy, however, said there is opposition by local villagers in spite of an assurance by BBMP doing it scientifically.  “Therefore, we are going for waste-to-energy plants where waste is burnt. The Palike is planning to upgrade collection centres for dry waste in almost every ward.” 

Waste to energy plants

600 MT plant for KPCL near Bidadi 
1000 MT plant for Satheram Enterprises, near Kannalli
300 MT plant at Indium, 
near Doddab-idarakallu
1000 MT plant to Farmgreen, near Mavallipura 
600 MT plant to Nexus 
Nova, near Marenahalli
500 MT plant to NEG at Mavallipura

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru garbage waste management
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp