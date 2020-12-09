Bengaluru garbage woes will be solved in two years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Tuesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that Bengaluru’s garbage woes will be solved in the next two years. Replying to Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris, who raised the issue, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that a waste processing plant had been proposed earlier, but was opposed by villagers who did not want it on their land. Of the total 5,000 tonnes of garbage that Bengaluru produces, 4,000 tonnes will be used in the waste-to-energy plant that is expected to start in the next 24 months. Madhuswamy said that tenders had been called for a plant to generate gas and power.

An MoU will be signed between the government and four companies. “It cannot be done in a day or two, they require 24 months, and once it starts functioning, Bengaluru’s garbage issue will be resolved to a large extent,” he said. The energy generated can be sold for Rs 7 per unit to the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL). If KPCL does not buy it, BBMP can itself use the power.

Former minister and Sarvajnanagar MLA K J George said that the State has to spend `350 crore per plant. The Union government provides 40 per cent subsidy, but only after completion, which is why not many are coming forward to invest such a huge amount. “If subsidy is given before work begins, it can be implemented,” Madhuswamy said, assuring that a meeting will be convened with city MLAs, along with CM BS Yediyurappa.

At present, BBMP is processing more than 1,000 tonnes of wet waste at some of the villages located some 100km from Bengaluru, including Doddabidarakallu, Kannalli, Seegehalli, Chikkanagamangala, and Lingadheerahalli. Madhuswamy, however, said there is opposition by local villagers in spite of an assurance by BBMP doing it scientifically. “Therefore, we are going for waste-to-energy plants where waste is burnt. The Palike is planning to upgrade collection centres for dry waste in almost every ward.”

Waste to energy plants

600 MT plant for KPCL near Bidadi

1000 MT plant for Satheram Enterprises, near Kannalli

300 MT plant at Indium,

near Doddab-idarakallu

1000 MT plant to Farmgreen, near Mavallipura

600 MT plant to Nexus

Nova, near Marenahalli

500 MT plant to NEG at Mavallipura