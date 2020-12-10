STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt issues guidelines for Aero India 2021

 With  54 days to go for Aero India 2021, the Ministry of Defence has issued a set of guidelines to be followed for the biennial air show and exhibition.

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 54 days to go for Aero India 2021, the Ministry of Defence has issued a set of guidelines to be followed for the biennial air show and exhibition. The event will be held for five days between February 3 to 7 next year at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka and is expected to draw large crowds of people from India and abroad. Protocols issued by various government bodies will be implemented at the air show. Testing and quarantine guidelines for international delegates will be as per Government of Karnataka guidelines for international returnees.

Guidelines in place
No mask, No Entry; Sensors to be used in toilets, wash basins; foot-pull for doors
Covid test mandatory for people staying in Karnataka for over 48 hours
Exemption from Covid test and quarantine for a 48-hour stay; those with a negative RT-PCR test report (test conducted undertaken 96 hours before departure)
Baggage scanner with UV sanitising
People with symptoms to be sent to isolation rooms equipped with cot and mattress, medical attendant, sanitiser, oxymetre, digital thermometre, PPE suits, gloves, face shielf, N-95 masks etc.
Air ventilation systemsto be increased
One holding bay to have 1,000 people - one person for every 3.25 sq metres or 15 people in two guntas. Limited number of people to be allowed at the venue at any given point of time. Closing hour extended to 6 pm.
Real-time crowd control through CCTV cameras and ensure physical distancing through public 
address system
All literature in digital format at exhibition

Aero India 2021
