STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Studies find aggressive testing, exit strategies key to efficacy against COVID-19

Globally, there has been an ebb and flow in cases, and countries have tried various means - including reimposing lockdowns - to contain the surge in numbers.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shoppers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus navigate their way through a crowded market area in Bengaluru, India. (Photo | AP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As local administrations in India prepare for a second wave, infections, two new studies that evaluated interventions such as lockdowns and travel restrictions in containing Covid-19, found that proper testing and exit strategies are crucial.

One study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases in the first week of December, was authored by AIIMS doctors Giridara Gopal Parameswaran, Saptarshi Soham Mohanta and others. 

“Imposing a lockdown during the first wave was a good decision, but the health care system wasn’t prepared to handle the exit then. We found that exit strategies played a major role in the increase in the number of cases. The study showed that aggressive measures like lockdowns may be inherently enough to suppress an outbreak, however other measures need to be scaled up as lockdowns are relaxed. Premature withdrawal of lockdowns without adequately planned interventions for the post-lockdown phase may lead to the second wave,” Giridara Gopal, co-author of the study told TNIE.

Globally, there has been an ebb and flow in cases, and countries have tried various means - including reimposing lockdowns - to contain the surge in numbers.

In such a scenario, experts believe that India too needs to be prepared and the crux of the containment tool kit would be the testing strategy.Gopal said that ascertaining the actual number of cases would depend on categorisation of testing.

“Presently, when we claim a certain number of infected cases, it is not very clear if that is the actual scenario. This is because we have various types of testing in India - Rapid Antigen Test, TrueNat, RT-PCR, etc. When testing strategies are different, the data can vary too. We will not know the exact spread of the virus,” he said. 

Explaining, he said, “If the government tests one lakh people in an area where there are about 100 infected people, the positivity rate will be low. However, if they test in a place where 10,000 people are infected, the chances of learning the actual positivity rate is high. Meanwhile, testing categorisation like age group, whether the person was symptomatic or asymptomatic, what comorbidities they had, seroprevalence in an area etc, also plays a role. This data would help to draw actual models about the virus spread and plan strategies to handle the virus better,” Gopal said.

The researchers also noted that India’s socio-economic disparity needs to be considered.

Another study from The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), published in The Lancet Public Health on December 7 suggests that travel restrictions are effective in countries with low Covid-19 cases, or which have strong travel links with countries having high rates of infection.

Travel restrictions may have been effective during the early stages of the pandemic, but that the measures are unlikely to do much when the virus is spreading rapidly within a country. 

“...these measures carry a high economic and social cost, so it is important that governments use travel restrictions in a targeted way... they should take into account local infection figures, epidemic growth rates, and the volume of travellers arriving from countries heavily-affected by the virus,” the study said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp