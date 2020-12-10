The lounging look

Sarayu Hegde By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maldives is the new banana bread’ proclaimed Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy, and we couldn’t agree with him more! With short haul getaways like Goa, Dubai and Maldives becoming the go-to destinations to escape this season, dreamy beach vacays seem no longer reserved only for the summers. Post lockdown, easy-relaxed holidays have become the call of our new world order, and resort wear seems to be the perfect wardrobe choice that gives you a sense of escapism, whether you choose to physically travel to a destination or just lounge at home.

Designer Anjali Patel Mehta spent 10 months of the year on the beaches of Goa and Alibaug and recently opened doors to her flagship store of her bohemia luxury resort wear brand Verandah in Goa. She says, “Resort wear is often confused with beach wear. It’s not entirely beach wear, but more vacation dressing. A crossover between contemporary fashion and beach wear with each piece lending versatility from AM to PM. When you’re on holiday, everyone wants to look and feel good yet comfortable. We aim to fill that gap.”

Resort wear has always been a mood uplifter owing to the vibrant colours, prints and easy breezy silhouettes. Resorts are a state of mind – they make you feel like you’re on holiday even when you’re not. Because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, 2020 saw a major shift towards comfort in clothing and resort wear fits right into that category – the feeling of happiness and being on holiday was a plus, adds Reby Kumar, creative head of Guapa resort wear.

These collections allow you to escape in style and the resort wear relevance is greater now more than ever. “Getting away to a nice resort on an island helps you holiday in an open space and maintain your safety by not having to deal with large crowds. It works perfectly and for this everyone loves a good resort look,” adds Bengaluru designer Aviva Bidappa, who recently launched her swimwear brand in India.

As a style, resort wear has increased in popularity over the last few years. With breathable fabrics that are light and airy, they typically transport you to exotic, beachy locales. As a brand that has been instrumental in shaping the outlook on swimwear in India, Narresh Kukreja, creative director, Shivan & Narresh feels that fashion saw a minimalist outlook in 2020. Customers were looking for easier silhouettes and fuss-free fabrics, not surprising that loungewear became regular jargon and the only category of choice for one’s sartorial picks.

Resort wear has a long standing history dating back to the inter-war period, where it began as a trend for elites and socialites to go on vacations, not just for relaxation, but also for publicity, due to the growth of mass media in that period. Times have changed since, and today resort wear is an important part of fashion week calendars. The pandemic has further elevated resort and lounge wear as a new category to many mainstream brands, adding it as a part of our everyday essentials.

The main reason for resort wear going mainstream is that its silhouettes make sense for the current times-easy separates, overlays, kaftans, and kimonos, making it the perfect capsule wardrobe for you to chill out indoors or escape with ease and style.(The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)