CSIR, Apollo to launch dry swab Covid-19 test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and Apollo Hospitals will jointly manufacture and commercialise a dry swab RT-PCR test that is likely to be faster and cheaper than the current process, according to a press release.

The Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction test detects SARS-CoV-2 by converting viral RNA into DNA, and then amplifying the DNA to confirm the presence of the virus. Swabs are stored in a Viral Transport Medium, a liquid to store viruses for testing or research, which is imported and expensive. With the Direct Amplication rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) test, dry nasal or throat swabs can be directly sent to labs.

“The rapid, safe and cost-effective DArRT-PCR tests will be available nationally through the Apollo Hospitals network. The DArRT-PCR test allows for rapid, safer and more cost-effective SARS-COV-2 testing. The biological sample can be directly isolated from the patient swabs, and testing using a one-step protocol,” Apollo Hospitals said.

The current method requires many expensive reagents and steps that add to the expertise, money and time required to obtain results. The DArRT-PCR test reduces the time and human effort by 40-50% compared to the time currently required for testing, the release said.

“The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of COVID-19 better. Cheaper, rapid and easy to use tests as these are the need of the hour,” Dr Rakesh Mishra, director, CSIR-CCMB said.

Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “These tests will go a long way in facilitating the identification of infected individuals who may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic.”