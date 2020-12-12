Park vehicles at your own risk at Baiyappanahalli Metro station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters who park their vehicles at the parking lot near the main entry (Old Madras Road) of Baiyappanahalli Metro Station, have reason to worry. The vast parking bay has no guard to issue tokens, and no CCTV cameras either. The previous parking contractor’s term expired many months ago, while the new one is yet to take charge. This is the situation since September 7, when train operations restarted after the lockdown. The cubicle at this entry is in rundown condition, with an A4 sheet stating in bold, ‘Free Parking At Owners Risk’.

Commuters who alight at ‘A’ entrance of Baiyappanahalli station and head to the parking lot to pick their vehicles are often relieved to note that their vehicles are still there. Among them is E Kishore, a businessman from Hoskote, who comes to Bengaluru on and off on work. “I park my bike and head to Majestic Metro Station. I am really worried that no one is manning the space here. I saw a group of young boys loitering around and questioned them but they looked like anti-social elements. I questioned them on what they are doing.”

Dev Ashish, a third-year college student, who commutes daily to RV Road Metro station, said he feels insecure about leaving his scooter in the morning and taking the Metro for classes. “There are no CCTV cameras. Whom do we hold accountable if something happens to the vehicle?” A few other vehicle owners said they don’t mind paying a small parking fee.

Rakesh Sharma, who was parking his high-end car here, had no complaints. “I get good parking space for free. I go to Jayanagar by the Metro every day. Hope this continues.” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “The old parking contract has expired and the new contractor is yet to start.” He could not specify when the new one will open shop.

Parking fee

Parking fee charged till March-end and at rear entry

Open from 7am to 10pm, overnight parking not allowed

For two-wheeler:

D15 for 3 hours, maximum of D30 for 12 hours

For four-wheelers:

D30 minimum fee,

D60 for 12 hours