Spirit of the moment

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From limited-edition single malts to artisanal gins, craft beers and convenience wines, its raining spirits this festive month and we’re not complaining. Producers continue to innovate and bring out their newest tipples for gifting or to enjoy in the company of loved ones. Here’s a roundup of some fresh drinks hitting the shelves in namma Bengaluru.

Celebrating 10 years of Amrut Fusion, the Amrut Distilleries team has launched Fusion X, a special edition single malt whisky which pays tribute to their late chairman and managing director, Neelakanta Rao Jagdale. Fusion X imparts a golden syrup colour with aromas of tropical fruits and salted caramel. Orange, vanilla cream, toffee fudge and oak notes impart a complex palate culminating in a silky mouthfeel with a sweet-spicy finish. Befitting the occasion, the collectible Fusion X porcelain bottle by Wade, England, is presented in a rich velvet jacket. The cork is from Portugal and to maintain authenticity, the bottle has an integrated NFC chip by Vlinder. Out of the 1,010 bottles, only 60 will be available in Bengaluru at `15,000.

Gin has made a strong comeback. Goa-based Andico Distilleries, known for their feni, liqueur, port wine, whisky and brandy, will launch their Tickle gin this week in Bengaluru, priced at `1,500. The production goes through botanical infusions sourced from Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra, and a cold extraction process before being bottled in sleek, transparent bottles with white and gold shades. According to MD Solomon Diniz, “Tickle redefines what a typical gin should ‘taste’. This dry gin is crafted to balance the dominating burst of juniper with a bouquet of spices and citrus.”

Next in the line-up is Hapusa Himalayan dry gin produced by Nao Spirits, the same team that earlier gave us the popular Greater Than gin. Distilled with foraged Himalayan juniper and locally sourced botanicals, Hapusa imbibes a smooth and earthy flavour profile on the nose with a delicate smoked finish. Priced at `3,500, Hapusa is best savoured straight on ice or as a G&T with basil or mint garnish.

There’s plenty brewing at the Paul John Indian Single Malts house in Goa, but of special mention is the newest Paul John Whisky Christmas Edition 2020 priced at `5,500. This limited release is a blend of single malts matured in ex-Bourbon, Oloroso and virgin oak casks. The whisky greets you with delicate aromas of orange peel and honeycomb enhanced with sweet oak and light peated flavours.

Fratelli Wines has launched TiLT wine-in-a-can with four variants – red, white, bubbly and rosé. While purists may scoff at the idea of canned wines, TiLT offers the convenience of savouring the wines anytime and anywhere. Produced in Maharashtra under the mentorship of winemaker Piero Masi from Tuscany, these 250 ml eco-sensitive cans, shielded from light and air, are priced at `175 each.

On the beer front, get ready to welcome Goa’s Maka di, a bottled craft beer from Latambarcem Brewers. Maka di (Konkani for ‘give me’), offers five variants – Belgian Blanche, American Lager, Belgian Triple, Honey Ale and the Bavarian Keller. The ingredients come from far and wide – sweet oranges from Valencia, malts from Finland, Britain and Germany, and wild organic honey from the Jim Corbett National Park. The bottles, priced in the range of `170-230, sport fun astral labels with an astronaut mascot for company.

The restaurant at Geist Brewing Factory on Old Madras Road recently started serving fresh craft beers along with a food menu, all under the shade of a majestic, over a 100-year-old banyan tree. The dining perks here include limited-release brews that can be savoured only at the garden restaurant. They are currently pouring the Geist Silly Pint, a crisp, straw-coloured, effervescent India Pale Lager with fruity notes.

Old Monk Xtra alcopops, at `85, have also hit retail shelves in flavours of Mojito, Cranberry and classic Cola premixed with favourite Old Monk rum. And, subsequent to the success of tonic mixers, Svami has introduced a range of ready-to-drink, alcohol-free beverages distilled with delicate botanicals. The choice includes a Rum & Cola, Gin & Tonic and Pink Gin & Tonic, priced at `95. Sláinte.The writer is a is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast