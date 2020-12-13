Treat road users politely, but firmly: Pant to traffic cops   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From rash driving of bikes by minors to the brash behaviour of towing staff and encroachment of footpaths in the city, a range of complaints was put before Police Commissioner Kamal Pant by citizens who participated in the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’ at Whitefield traffic police station on Saturday. The event also saw people ruing about bottlenecks, parking, and potholes, among others. Pant advised traffic police to deal with road users politely, but firmly.