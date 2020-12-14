STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees record low in new COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases in Karnataka has steadily dropped, and on Sunday the state saw its lowest number at 17,409.

BBMP health workers conduct free COVID-19 test at KR Market in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of active cases in Karnataka has steadily dropped, and on Sunday the state saw its lowest number at 17,409. Between December 10-13, the figure dipped below 20,000. Bengaluru Urban district also saw a drop in active cases in the past four days, and the number currently stands at 12,064.

Sunday saw 1,196 new cases, with just five deaths, while 2,036 people recovered. The total number of positive cases the state has seen so far are 9,01,410, with 8,72,038 people being given a clean bill of health. The death toll from Covid-19 stands at 11,944.

Since December 3, Karnataka’s mortality rate has been 1.32%, which is close to the 1% level recommended by the World Health Organisation. The fatality rate of Bengaluru Urban is 1.1%. In the past 15 days, Bengaluru Rural district has had the highest positivity rate at 2.1%, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Haveri at 1.6%.

