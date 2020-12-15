STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Eyeing vintage appeal 

They say you must look at things through rose-tinted glasses if you want to be optimistic about it.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sunglasses by Ray-Ban 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say you must look at things through rose-tinted glasses if you want to be optimistic about it. But for a more stylish perspective, there’s SR Gopal Rao’s new range of eyewear, which includes Ray-Ban (24k gold-plated sunglasses), Salvatore Ferragamo, Porsche Design by Carrera, Christian Lacroix, Christian Dior and Paloma Picasso. “These brands form a part of the select eyepieces from the vintage archives of SR Gopal Rao Opticians. We wanted to bring back products that are no longer available, but which were classics of their time,” says Meghana Manay, Chief Operations Officer,  S R Gopal Rao Opticians and Optometrists.

SR Gopal Rao is retailing these pieces in collaboration with streetwear brand Capsul. The collection will be available on Capsul’s website till Jan. 1. The nine pieces, priced between `12,000-20,000, all features or styles that are no longer produced today, explains Manay.

She adds, “None of these is recreated because it’ll never be the same as what the brands made back then. They are all vintage originals.” Stating an example, she explains how the Ferragamo and Ray-Ban pieces are made of toughened glass, which is rare to find in sunglasses today.

Though heavier, they are less prone to getting scratches and provide greater clarity. “The Porsche Design by Carrera, on the other hand, has an interesting nose pad structure. I haven’t seen something like it today. The Ray-Ban round too has a single high nose bridge. Generally, glasses rest on the nose via a low bridge and nose pads but in this, the bridge connects one lens to the other without resting on your nose.

That is quite unique and not easily available,” explains Manay, adding that the idea was to look for an interesting story or unique design feature in each of the pieces on sale as part of this collection. “These styles no longer being there, some of these brand associations, like Porsche Design by Carrera, also is no longer there. Since we had unworn pieces like these, from stock dating back 30 to 40 years ago, we wanted to bring them out again,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp