STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private schools oppose new fire safety rules

Private schools, including aided ones, and pre-university schools in Karnataka are crying foul over newly introduced fire safety rules that they say cannot be retrospectively implemented.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Picture for representational purpose

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools, including aided ones, and pre-university schools in Karnataka are crying foul over newly introduced fire safety rules that they say cannot be retrospectively implemented.A circular was recently sent to schools and colleges listing out the rules they would have to comply with by the start of the next academic year. 

According to the new rules, existing school buildings would have be assessed to verify whether they meet the structural fire safety criteria for educational institutions specified in the National Building Code. Buildings which meet the criteria would be certified as such as the certification must be renewed every five years. 

Educational institutions would be permitted to function only if they meet these criteria and obtain No Objection Certificate, compliance certificate and advisory certificate from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services which must be renewed every two years.Private institutions have criticised the new rules, with a major contention being the exclusion of government schools. They also said that the complying with the new rules would be expensive for them. Over 90% of private schools in Karnataka are budget schools, where annual fees are between Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000, said an administrator at Jawahar English Medium School in Ballari. 

"How is possible for a school to spend lakhs of rupees on these new norms? Due to the pandemic, many parents have not enrolled their children in school, or are not able to even pay the first installment of the fee, while the government has delayed RTE reimbursements. Teachers are not even able to get half their salaries," he said. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has sought the withdrawal of the new rules for existing schools. They urged the government to consider the 2018 rules for safety in schools established before 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private schools fire safety
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp